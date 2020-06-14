Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,908 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 785,874 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 219,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 190,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

