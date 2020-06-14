Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,895 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,146,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 40.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.80 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

