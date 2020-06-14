Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Godaddy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

