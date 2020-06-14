Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Hill-Rom worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

