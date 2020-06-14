Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Telefonica S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.