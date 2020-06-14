Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE ALK opened at $38.47 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

