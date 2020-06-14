Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Black Hills worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

