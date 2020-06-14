Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 88,085 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,085 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.58% of TEGNA worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,344 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

