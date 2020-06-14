Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

