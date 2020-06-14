Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

