Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 34,047 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

