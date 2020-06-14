Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.13 Million Position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

