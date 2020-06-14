Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4,789.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

