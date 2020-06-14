Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post -$1.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

