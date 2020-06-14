Jeffrey M. Ettinger Sells 1,796 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,242.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

