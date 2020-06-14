Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 28,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $68,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,753,680 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $4,384,200.00.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 4,280 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $9,244.80.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 49,303 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,374 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $3,462.48.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,074.20.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Cerecor Inc has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc to Post -$1.20 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc to Post -$1.20 EPS
Jeffrey M. Ettinger Sells 1,796 Shares of Toro Co Stock
Jeffrey M. Ettinger Sells 1,796 Shares of Toro Co Stock
Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 28,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc Stock
Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 28,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc Stock
Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Realty Income Price Target to $68.00
Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Realty Income Price Target to $68.00
Mizuho Upgrades OGE Energy to Buy
Mizuho Upgrades OGE Energy to Buy
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Trading 3.8% Higher
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Trading 3.8% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report