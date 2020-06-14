Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 28,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $68,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,753,680 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $4,384,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 4,280 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $9,244.80.

On Friday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 49,303 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05.

On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,374 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $3,462.48.

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,074.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Cerecor Inc has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

