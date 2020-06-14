Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 444,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 128,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

