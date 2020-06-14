Mizuho Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.