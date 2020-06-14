Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.46, 6,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

