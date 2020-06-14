Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,716 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 378,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 44,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

In other news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

