Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ITT by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 23.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 237,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.