Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASMB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $683.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

