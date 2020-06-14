Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,629 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Civeo worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 16.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,495,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 6,001,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 1,028,498 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 486,873 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Civeo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,538,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Civeo by 60.4% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 799,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Civeo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.