Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $244,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 81.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.