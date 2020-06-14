Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. AXA lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 193,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 5,162.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Civeo Corp
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Civeo Corp
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $244,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc.
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $244,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc.
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Evertec Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Evertec Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report