Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. AXA lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 193,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 5,162.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

