Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,232,000.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $124.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 40.65 and a quick ratio of 40.29.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

