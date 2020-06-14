Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,235 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,356.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOSL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

