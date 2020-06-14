Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $262,000 in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $16.08 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

