Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mercury General by 70.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercury General by 170.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

In related news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,454.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 462,396 shares of company stock worth $17,034,381. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.