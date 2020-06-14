Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $56,830,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $347.84 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.89.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

