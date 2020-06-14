Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 125.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 342,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 190,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

ANAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

