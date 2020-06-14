Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $269,000 in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,719. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $128.06 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

