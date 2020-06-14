Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $274,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 172,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,569.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 240,700 shares of company stock worth $7,334,479 and sold 1,140,276 shares worth $28,010,247. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.69 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $842.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.05.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

