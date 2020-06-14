Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Venator Materials worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.66. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

