Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $123,782. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

