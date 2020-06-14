8,375 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Hologic by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after acquiring an additional 785,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

