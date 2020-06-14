Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of ChannelAdvisor worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,205.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

