Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.44. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

