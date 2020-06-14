Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $301,000 Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

