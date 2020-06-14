Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Invacare worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $237.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.