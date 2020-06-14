Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 189,222 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,222 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

