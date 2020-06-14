Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $315,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $589,196.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

