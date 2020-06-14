Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $320,000 in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 449,559 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.67. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.