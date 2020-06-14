Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,100 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in iRobot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.