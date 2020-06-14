Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $340,000 in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $154.97 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

