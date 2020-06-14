Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $872,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

