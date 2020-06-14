Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,390 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Timken were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Timken by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

