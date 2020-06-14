Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 14,250 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

