Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 22,500 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,795,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,907,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,474,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after buying an additional 655,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 453,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

