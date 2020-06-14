Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.01 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.